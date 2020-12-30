Coroner raises concerns of police inaction before sexual assault victim took her own life

Published: 7:00 AM December 30, 2020

A coroner has raised a number of concerns about the police's inaction when the victim of a sexual assault expressed suicidal thoughts before taking her own life on January 3. - Credit: PA

A coroner has raised concerns that police did not do enough to sound the alarm that a woman was suicidal after she had been sexually assaulted and that action needs to be taken to prevent future deaths.

Graeme Irvine ruled that suicide was the cause of death of Imane Bouasbia, 30, from Barkingside, when she died on January 3, just two days after she was sexually assaulted.

On January 2 Ms Bouasbia made a complaint to the police in which she stated: "I wish I was dead" and expressed further suicidal thoughts.

The case was handed over to a Sexual Offences Investigation Trained Officer (SOIT) but there was no clear mention of her suicidal thoughts in the handover.

The following day Ms Bouasbia texted the SOIT officer stating "...I am having suicidal thoughts" but the only response she received was a text message instead of a phone call.

You may also want to watch:

Later that day she took her own life.

An inquest was opened on January 15. It concluded on September 22, stating cause of death as suicide.

The coroner's report, which was sent to the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police and was published last week, said that there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.

There were three areas of concern raised by the east London coroner relating to the failure of the initial officer to communicate the victim's suicidal thoughts to the SOIT officer, the failure of the SOIT officer to complete a risk assessment regarding the victim's thoughts of self-harm or suicide and the police reaction to the text message sent by Ms Bouasbia.

In the report Mr Irvine states that the reaction to the text "was limited to a non-expedited instruction on a CAD action. The only response to Ms Bouasbia was a further text message rather than a telephone call."

The Home Office and Metropolitan Police have until January 7 to respond to the report outlining what actions will be taken in response to it, along with a timetable for action.

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health or suicidal thoughts can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org