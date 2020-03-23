There With You Redbridge: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

All Saints Church: The congregation of the church created a wall of solidarity outside the church and have been helping people in need who are self isolating. Contact Revd Paula Preston for more information.

British Pakistani Christian Association: Working alonside All Saints Church the organisation is helping self-isolaters in Chigwell. Contact Wilson Chowdhry for more information.

FORMO: The Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations donated £2,000 to Redbridge Mutual Aid. For more information visit https://formo.org.uk/

Frenford Youth Club: The youth club has transformed itself into a hub to sort and distribute supplies for Redbridge Mutual Aid. Follow the club on their Twitter page

Ilford Salvation Army: The Ilford Salvation Army has been helping the homeless and people recently moved into its pop-up hostel Malachi Place.

NHS: For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Redbridge Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus/coronavirus-advice-and-information/

Redbridge Joins Together: The council set up a Facebook page to organise volunteers across the borough and had more than 150 people sign up in the first 24 hours.

Redbridge Mutual Aid: Volunteers aim to help elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people access food and complete errands. Visit covidmutualaid.org to find the Redbridge Facebook group.

Resident Volunteer Service: Shamik Ghosh set up a network of more than 70 volunteers which covers the borough and neighbouring parts of other boroughs. Anyone who wants to join as a volunteer or any families that need help can email resident.of.redbridge@gmail.com with their name, street, postcode and mobile number.

St Gabriel’s Church: The church in Aldersbrook is one of the hubs to sort and distribute supplies for Redbridge Mutual Aid. For more information visit http://stgabrielsaldersbrook.org.uk/

St Mary’s Ilford: Father Gareth Jones said: “Our church building may be closed for a season, but we have not pulled up the drawbridge. Now more than ever we are here for the whole community.” The church is closed but services are now on Facebook and if you need help email info@stmarysilford.org.uk or call 020 8478 0546 or go on their website.

Welcome Centre: The centre in Ilford is helping homeless people. For more information visit healthylivingprojects.org.uk