Coronavirus community lifelines: Gants Hill

Gants Hill, Central Line station Archant

Information on schools, charities, volunteer services and how the Goodmayes community is supporting you through the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteer networks

If you do not have anyone close to you who can help with supplies, then you can contact Age UK Redbridge on 020 8220 6000 or email admin@ageukrbh.org.uk.

Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services (Redbridge CVS), has set up a coronavirus news and advice page where people can volunteer to help local residents and community groups as well as the NHS and other organisations.

The Mutual Aid support group helps families who are in need as well as elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people access food and complete errands. Visit covidmutualaid.org to find various local groups or find the Redbridge Mutual Aid group here.

The council have set up a Facebook page called Redbridge Joins Together to organise volunteers across the borough and had more than 1,000 people sign up in the first week.

Redbridge resident Shamik Ghosh set up the Resident Volunteer Service, a network of more than 70 volunteers which covers the borough and neighbouring parts of other boroughs. Anyone who wants to join as a volunteer or any families that need help can email resident.of.redbridge@gmail.com with their name, street, postcode and mobile number.

Online support

Redbridge Council has a coronavirus hub page on its website with information and advice on a number of subjects including shopping deliveries for the vulnerable to service changes and refuse collections.

The Ilford Recorder has an East London coronavirus updates Facebook group.

Schools

Schools in Gants Hill are closed until further notice for the majority of children. Schools will remain open to children and young people of key workers and vulnerable children - including those under the guidance of social workers or those who have educational health and care plans.

Council staff continue to work with teachers and support staff to help you support your children at home and you can visit Redbridge Council’s hub page to get a link to a detailed FAQ for parents.

Free school meals

School meals are being served in most primary schools for the few children who are attending school; children of key workers or those deemed vulnerable.

Due to the most recent announcement that parents should not be leaving home, food parcels will be delivered to the homes of children who are eligible for free school meals, which contain a week’s worth of ingredients to make lunches.

You may also want to watch:

Local shops, pubs & restaurants

All pubs and restaurants are closed except those providing a takeaway or delivery service. At the time of writing, Shalom Hot Bagel Bakery remains open, trading seven days a week from 8.30am to 8.30pm. Haram Turkish Restaurant is open for delivery and collection from noon to 10pm seven days a week.

Businesses wishing to deliver food must first register as a food business with the local authority here.

All large supermarkets remain open in Gants Hill and some provide special opening hours for NHS staff, the elderly and the vulnerable. Please check supermarket websites for details. Smaller convenience stores also remain open.

Transport links

Gants Hill tube station remains open with a 10 minute service operating on the central line. Rush hours are 5.45am-7.30am and 4pm-5.30pm at this station. Redbridge tube station is closed, while Newbury Park tube and Ilford rail stations remain open, but you should only travel if your journey is essential and you are a key worker. Buses are running fewer services, however night buses will continue to provide critical workers with a reliable night option on Friday and Saturday nights and throughout the week.

Religious organisations

Places of worship in Gants Hill are now closed to the public but many are offering live streams and other services.

Cranbrook United Synagogue has a coronavirus helpline. Call 020 8343 5696 or email helpline@theus.org.uk. Singalongs and ceremonies are available to watch on the synagogue’s Facebook page, where you will also find information about the talks and piano recitals Rabbi Dansky is hosting on Zoom.

Gateway Community Church is currently looking at live streaming meetings. Check the church’s website for updates.

St Mary’s Ilford has put in place a pastoral contact plan. This includes online services and keeping in contact with people who are in self-isolation and helping with shopping or prescription collection if required. Visit stmarysilford.org.uk or call 020 8478 0546.

Volunteers from Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to NHS staff at King George Hospital, in association with Redbridge Mutual Aid and FORMO.

Listings/essential numbers

NHS: Call 111 or for more information read the NHS Covid-19 advice.

Redbridge Council’s Coronavirus information hub has information for residents and businesses.

If you are an older person and in need of help, contact Age Uk Redbridge.

For information on charities and volounteer services visit Redbridge CVS.