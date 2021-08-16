Published: 4:21 PM August 16, 2021

Hainault’s Forest Park Crematorium has opened a new Covid-19 memorial for the public to visit.

The black granite obelisk set amongst wild flowers is intended to provide a focal point for people to remember loved ones.

It features a design by Camilla Fitzjohn, 52, from Harlow, depicting a round white globe surrounded by a rainbow, with hands reaching up into the centre, releasing three birds of paradise.

The crematorium and cemetery, based near Hainault Forest, is run by the Westerleigh Group, which last year announced plans to create permanent memorials at most of its 35 sites across the country, and asked the public to submit designs for the stones.

Westerleigh chief executive Roger Mclaughlan said the company wanted to remember those who passed away and honour those who acted selflessly to support others and bring their communities closer together.

He said: “These lasting memorials will provide a tranquil place for people to remember and reflect; where they can seek some comfort knowing that the legacy of those lost is not only being recognised but will be remembered for many generations to come.”