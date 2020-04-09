Coronavirus Community Lifelines: Goodmayes

Information on schools, charities, volunteer services and how the Goodmayes community is supporting you through the Covid-19 crisis.

Local volunteer networks

If you are an older person and do not have anyone close to you who can help with supplies, then you can contact Age UK Redbridge on 020 8220 6000 or email admin@ageukrbh.org.uk.

Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services (Redbridge CVS), has set up a coronavirus news and advice page where people can volunteer their help for local residents and community groups as well as the NHS and other organisations.

The Mutual Aid support group helps families who are in need, as well as elderly, disabled or immunocompromised people, access food and complete errands. Visit covidmutualaid.org to find various local groups, and find the Redbridge Mutual Aid group here.

The council have set up a Facebook page called Redbridge Joins Together to organise volunteers across the borough and had more than 1,000 people sign up in the first week. Redbridge resident Shamik Ghosh set up the Resident Volunteer Service, a network of more than 70 volunteers which covers the borough and neighbouring parts of other boroughs. Anyone who wants to join as a volunteer or any families that need help can email resident.of.redbridge@gmail.com with their name, street, postcode and mobile number.

Online support

Redbridge Council has a coronavirus hub page on its website with information and advice on a number of subjects including shopping deliveries for the vulnerable to service changes and refuse collections.

The Ilford Recorder has an East London coronavirus updates Facebook groupthat has the latest information and discussion.

Schools

Schools in Goodmayes are closed until further notice for the majority of children. Schools will remain open to children and young people of key workers and vulnerable children - including those under the guidance of social workers or have educational health and care plans.

Council staff continue to work with teachers and support staff to help you support your children at home and you can visit Redbridge Council’s hub page to get a link to a detailed FAQ for parents which is continually updated.

Free school meals

School meals are being served in most primary schools for the few children who are attending school; children of key workers or those deemed vulnerable.

Due to the most recent announcement that parents should not be leaving home, food parcels will be delivered to the homes of children who are eligible for free school meals, which contain a week’s worth of ingredients to make lunches.

Local shops, pubs and restaurants

At the time of writing, B&M Store in Goodmayes Retail Park remains open. Harris Halal Butchers is also currently open. Select & Save Pounds is also trading, however opening times vary daily so call ahead on 07863 988 594.

All large supermarkets and smaller convenience stores will remain open in Goodmayes and some will provide special opening hours for NHS staff, the elderly and the vulnerable. Please check supermarket websites for details.

All pubs and restaurants are closed except those providing a takeaway or delivery service. If you run a food business and want more information, visit Food Standards Agency.

Businesses wishing to deliver food must first register as a food business with the local authority at register here.

Transport links

Goodmayes station remains open with trains departing every 10 minutes on the Liverpool Street to Shenfield service. Redbridge tube station is closed, while Gants Hill and Barkingside stations remain open, but you should only travel if your journey is essential and you are a key worker. Rush hours are 5.45am-7.30am and 4pm-5.30pm. Buses are running fewer services, however night buses will continue to provide critical workers with a reliable night option on Friday and Saturday nights and throughout the week.

Visit Transport for London for further information.

Religious organisations

Places of worship in Goodmayes are now closed to the public but many are offering live streams and other services, including Goodmayes Methodist Church. Head to their Facebook page for links.

St Mary’s Ilford has put in place a pastoral contact plan. This includes online services and keeping in contact with people who are in self-isolation and helping with shopping or prescription collection if required. Visit the church’s website or call 020 8478 0546.

People can join their local Redbridge Covid Mutual Aid WhatsApp group via the All Saints’ Church’s website. People who are vulnerable or in need can ask for support via an online form as well. Sunday services online through the church’s Facebook group.

Volunteers from Sikh temple, Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, delivered a free pizza lunch to NHS workers at King George Hospital.

Listings/essential numbers

NHS: call 111 or for more information read the NHS Covid-19 advice.

Redbridge Council’s Coronavirus information hubhas information for residents and businesses.

If you are an older person and in need of help, contact Age Uk Redbridge.

For information on charities and volounteer services visit Redbridge CVS.