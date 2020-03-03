Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Tarry visit Ilford youth centre which keeps young people off the streets in Ilford

Jeremy Corbyn and MP Sam Tarry met with staff, volunteers and young people at the Frenford Youth Club in Ilford. Picture: Irfan Shah Archant

The outgoing leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn visited an Ilford youth centre to see how it's tackling knife crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They discussed how the club is engaging young people and keeping them off the street. Picture: Irfan Shah They discussed how the club is engaging young people and keeping them off the street. Picture: Irfan Shah

Mr Corbyn visited the Frenford Youth Club, in The Drive, on Thursday February 27 along with Ilford South MP Sam Tarry.

You may also want to watch:

They met with staff and volunteers at the club and discussed how it is engaging young people and keeping them off the streets.

The club's manager Irfan Shah said: "Leaving politics aside, I was extremely pleased to have shared our thoughts on positive engagement with young people, sustainability and challenges facing youth organisations, but most importantly our young people directly, with Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Tarry."

"With the growing deaths through knife crime, county lines and the obliteration of youth services over the past 10 years, more support is required for organisations like ours to maintain the work we do."

Irfan said he hopes prime minister Boris Johnson and members of his team can visit them in the future to see first hand the work the young people are doing at the club.