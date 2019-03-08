London's first regional adoption agency launched in partnership with Redbridge Council

Children waiting for adoption could be matched to potential families faster thanks to London's first ever regional adoption agency created in partnership with Redbridge Council.

Coram Ambitious for Adoption was created after Redbridge, along with several other London boroughs, joined forces with Coram - the UK's oldest children's charity - to offer a more simplified adoption process.

All adoption enquiries from Redbridge will now be funnelled through the newly created service which also offers access to adoption support for all of its adoptive families.

The arrangement builds on the existing successful partnership that Redbridge has with Coram.

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Adoption can really change a child's life so I'm delighted that through this partnership initiative we'll be in a stronger position to find prospective family homes for vulnerable children in our borough.

"A regional agency will widen the net of potential adopters, share expertise and ideas and ensure children and adopters get a consistent level of support."