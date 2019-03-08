Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London's first regional adoption agency launched in partnership with Redbridge Council

PUBLISHED: 10:05 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 24 June 2019

Redbridge Council has teamed up with Coram - the UK's oldest children's charity - to form London's first ever regional adoption agency. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council has teamed up with Coram - the UK's oldest children's charity - to form London's first ever regional adoption agency. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Children waiting for adoption could be matched to potential families faster thanks to London's first ever regional adoption agency created in partnership with Redbridge Council.

Coram Ambitious for Adoption was created after Redbridge, along with several other London boroughs, joined forces with Coram - the UK's oldest children's charity - to offer a more simplified adoption process.

You may also want to watch:

All adoption enquiries from Redbridge will now be funnelled through the newly created service which also offers access to adoption support for all of its adoptive families.

The arrangement builds on the existing successful partnership that Redbridge has with Coram.

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "Adoption can really change a child's life so I'm delighted that through this partnership initiative we'll be in a stronger position to find prospective family homes for vulnerable children in our borough.

"A regional agency will widen the net of potential adopters, share expertise and ideas and ensure children and adopters get a consistent level of support."

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Modern slavery: Three brothers from Ilford jailed for role in Romanian organised crime gang

Valentin and Grigore Lupu were jailed for 10 years each. Pictures: Met Police

Opinion: Government must invest in schools

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is shocked local schools are applying to Children in Need for funding.

Recorder letters: Clayhall Road markings, Brexit and holiday with diabetes

The new road markings at the junction of Clayhall Avenue are not working according to reader VA Shafier. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Modern slavery: Three brothers from Ilford jailed for role in Romanian organised crime gang

Valentin and Grigore Lupu were jailed for 10 years each. Pictures: Met Police

Opinion: Government must invest in schools

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is shocked local schools are applying to Children in Need for funding.

Recorder letters: Clayhall Road markings, Brexit and holiday with diabetes

The new road markings at the junction of Clayhall Avenue are not working according to reader VA Shafier. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers duo feature for Guyana in Panama defeat at Gold Cup

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

London’s first regional adoption agency launched in partnership with Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council has teamed up with Coram - the UK's oldest children's charity - to form London's first ever regional adoption agency. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Cricket: Somerset bowlers show way against Essex

Jamie Overton of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Westley during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 23rd June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists