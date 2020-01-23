Search

Police dogs chase down two men suspected of breaking into Woodford Green bookmakers

PUBLISHED: 13:15 23 January 2020

Two men were arrested after attempting to steal a safe from a Coral in Woodford Green. Picture: @MetTaskforce

Two men were arrested after attempting to steal a safe from a Coral in Woodford Green. Picture: @MetTaskforce

Archant

Two men have been detained after allegedly breaking into a Woodford Green bookmakers with crowbars and attempting to steal a safe.

The Metropolitan Police's dog support unit confirmed in a tweet that officers were called to the Coral store in Snakes Lane East last night (Wednesday, January 22), after reports of two men attempting to break in.

The unit tweeted: "Males run on sight of dogs.

"PD Gemma and PD Freya deployed and detained a suspect each in straight chase."

The police have also reveal they suspect the vehicle the suspects had been driving was stolen.

The safe was returned to the property.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more information.

