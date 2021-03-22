Students' union rallies to oppose college building plans for a third time

Published: 1:30 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM March 22, 2021

The first block would see ten office spaces created between Commercial House and Montrose House in Eastern Avenue. - Credit: KO Architects

Controversial plans to build on a Gants Hill college site are set to appear before councillors once again as opponents remain determined to stop the development.

The application, which is to go before Redbridge Council's planning committee today (March 22), proposes building two new blocks on the Mont Rose College site in Eastern Avenue.

One block would see ten office spaces created between Commercial House and Montrose House, while another - between 43-45 Clarence Avenue - is intended for 15 flats.

This scheme has faced criticism from the college’s student union, which argues the plans do not take the facility's 75 disabled students into account.

An original proposal to build 38 flats and two commercial units was withdrawn in 2019, while an application for 15 flats and 1,325 sqm of commercial space was rejected by the council's planning committee in November last year.

Three reasons were given for last year's refusal, including issues surrounding access to natural light and adequate parking, both of which the Mont Rose College Student Union argues would detrimentally impact disabled students.

The second block - between 43-45 Clarence Avenue - is intended for 15 flats of varying room sizes. - Credit: KO Architects

You may also want to watch:

In the lead up to that decision, a union spokesperson told the Recorder the proposed development "severely affects the disabled students who are attending the site for classes".

A few months on, the group argues this latest application, submitted on January 26, does not rectify the reasons for refusal.

The union claims it only boasts one change of real substance - the addition of two extra disabled car parking spaces (bringing the total to four).

This does not go far enough, it says, claiming the new application does not address some 12 classrooms losing access to natural light.

A spokesperson has confirmed the union plans to launch judicial review proceedings if the group disagrees with today's decision.

Asked to explain how this new application addresses the reasons for refusal, a council spokesperson said: "Planning Officers have visited inside the college to understand the layout and the relationship with the proposed building.

"The assessment of the proposal, including revisions to the proposal and further supporting information, is set out in the committee report."

Managing agent ROK Planning did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

To watch the meeting from 7.15pm, visit this link.











