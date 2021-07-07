Pupil referral centre's move to Loxford set for approval despite opposition

Published: 11:37 AM July 7, 2021

Pupil referral unit The Constance Bridgeman Centre is set to move to Loxford Youth Centre, which currently houses Loxford First Step Preschool. - Credit: Ruthba Amin

Controversial plans to move a pupil referral unit to Loxford are set to go ahead despite opposition.

Redbridge Council cabinet members have been recommended to formally relocate The Constance Bridgeman Centre (CBC) from the New City College Redbridge campus in Chadwell Heath to Loxford Youth Centre.

It comes despite more than 250 people responding to a consultation against the proposal.

The council also said two petitions against the plans received a total of around 700 signatures.

The CBC provides 42 places for 14- to 16-year-olds but is having to leave its current premises after the college served notice to end its lease.

Redbridge Council identified the youth centre as the preferred location for the CBC and it says youth centre services can continue to run in the evenings.

But it is also currently home to the Loxford First Step Preschool, and a report published ahead of next week's cabinet meeting said the authority will be serving notice on the service.

The report says the intention is for the pre-school to stop using the youth centre from July 25 to enable a September opening for CBC.

It says the council is working with the pre-school to find "suitable alternative accommodation".

The Recorder spoke to pre-school staff in March when the plans were first mooted.

Shehzadi Ahsan, early years practitioner, said then that she was really emotional thinking about the possibility the pre-school could close.

"As a team member, this is another family for me so I just want to be here and continue working here."

Another staff member Subera Ahmed added: "It's an absolutely wonderful environment to be in.

"We need to save this pre-school - the children and community totally love it."

The "overriding concern" of consultation respondees surrounded fears that the CBC move would increase crime and antisocial behaviour in Loxford.

The report says: "There have been no recorded incidents of crime or antisocial behaviour associated with CBC pupils in or around the current site at New City College and there is no reason to expect this to change if the relocation were to be approved."

The consultation finished last month after being postponed by the council in April.

It dropped a suggestion to relocate the pre-school to Loxford Park pavilion after opposition from a community group.

That idea would have required an extension to the pavilion, which The Loxford and Clementswood Residents Association said would destroy their green space.

The relocation of the CBC to Loxford Youth Centre is set to take effect from September 1, if the approval goes ahead.