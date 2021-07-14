'A win-win': Pupil referral unit move to Loxford gets go-ahead

Published: 11:58 AM July 14, 2021

Council leader Jas Athwal described the relocation as a "win-win all round". - Credit: Andrew Baker

A pupil referral unit (PRU) will relocate to Loxford after plans were given the green light by councillors.

Redbridge Council's cabinet members have approved a recommendation to relocate the Constance Bridgeman Centre (CBC) to Loxford Youth Centre on July 13.

Council leader Jas Athwal described the move as "a really important decision".

He said: "I think it's a win-win all around."

The proposal would also see the Loxford First Step Preschool, currently located at the youth centre, displaced.

Loxford Youth Centre currently houses Loxford First Step Preschool, which is in talks to move its provision to Loxford School's site - Credit: Ruthba Amin

But a council spokesperson said: "The pre-school is working and are in discussions with Loxford School to develop alternative early years accommodation on the school site and we understand that this is progressing well."

You may also want to watch:

The CBC, which provides 42 places for 14- to 16-year-olds, had been located at New City College's Chadwell Heath campus, but the college served notice to stop its lease.

More than 250 responses against the plans were submitted to a public consultation, while two petitions in opposition also received a total of around 700 signatures.

When asked what justification the council had for approving the plans when the majority of consultation responses objected, cabinet member for children and young people Cllr Elaine Norman said: "Responses to consultations of this nature tend generally to be weighed in favour of those who oppose the proposal.

"The responses received comprised less than one per cent of the local population."

She also said the majority of the responses were received from a single IP address.

"It is the view of officers that all the concerns raised have been appropriately addressed."

A report before the meeting said the "overriding" concern of respondees in opposition to the plans surrounded fears that crime and anti-social behaviour would increase because of the CBC move.

But Cllr Norman said there had been no recorded incidents linked to CBC pupils at the current site, adding: "There's no reason to expect this to change if the re-location were to be approved."

The CBC is set to use the youth centre in the daytime, with youth centre services taking place in the evening.

The switch will take effect from September 1.

Cabinet also approved the allocation of £1.3million towards delivering the relocation project.



