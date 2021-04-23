Tory councillor defects to Reform UK

Published: 3:00 PM April 23, 2021

Cllr Robin Turbefield has switched from the Conservatives to Reform UK. - Credit: Cllr Robin Turbefield

A Redbridge Conservative councillor has left the party due to his frustration with the government’s handling of coronavirus.

Cllr Robin Turbefield (Bridge) says he is “not a Covid-denier or anti-vaxxer” but feels the government “approached the situation in the wrong way” by locking the country down.

After more than a decade as a Conservative councillor, he has now joined the former Brexit Party, renamed Reform UK earlier this year.

While he says he is eager to push the party’s agenda in his remaining time as councillor, he does not plan to stand for re-election next year.

Explaining his dissatisfaction with the handling of Covid, Cllr Turbefield said: “I do not believe we should have closed the country down, I think we have used a sledgehammer to crack a nut essentially.

“The vast majority of people that have passed away have been particularly elderly or with co-morbidities. There are people with perfect health (who have died of Covid) but there can be people with perfect health who drop dead every day because of something else.

“We have got an economy that pays for everything, if we destroy that economy, how does everything work?”

Cllr Turbefield said there is “no animosity” with any of his former Conservative colleagues.

Responding to the news, fellow Bridge ward councillor Paul Canal (Con) said the switch “makes as much sense as Declan Rice leaving West Ham and signing for Accrington Stanley”.

He added: “Nonetheless, I wish Robin and his family the best for the future and genuinely thank him for his service as a Redbridge councillor for over 15 years.”

In a statement, Redbridge’s Conservative councillors said: “We note with some sadness Cllr Turbefield’s decision to step aside again to join another party. We wish him well.

“Our capable councillors Paul Canal and Anita Boateng will continue to be a strong voice for Bridge as only Conservatives can be – fighting for better jobs, supporting local opportunities and campaigning for good local public services for their residents.”

Cllr Turbefield, who campaigned for leaving the European Union during the referendum, said Reform UK’s hard Brexit policy was “a big driver” for his decision to join the party.

But he does not support the total abolition of the House of Lords, instead hoping to see it reformed.