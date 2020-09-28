Redbridge Music Lounge cancels all Best of the Music Fest concerts until further notice

Redbridge Music Lounge has cancelled all of its Best of the Music Fest concerts until further notice.

Due to the new “rule of six”, events scheduled for October 4 and 18 have both been called off.

Trustees from the group reluctantly made the decision in the aftermath of this new ruling, which comes amid fears over a second wave of coronavirus.

They extended their gratitude to the musicians who had agreed to play in the sessions, which were due to be held at the Walled Garden in Valentines Mansion.

The group has also been advised that the Green Fair music club will not be able to return to the Cranbrook Castle tennis club will January 2021 at the earliest.

In wishing supporters well, trustee Steve Collins said: “Let’s hope it will be possible eventually to offer more live music entertainment in Redbridge.

“In the meantime, please take care of yourselves.”