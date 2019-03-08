Pensioners outraged as Barkingside swimming pool boss dismisses price hike complaint

Pensioners outraged by a hike in the cost of their preferred membership at a Barkingside swimming pool have had their complaint rejected by the charity's chief executive.

Redbridge Vision, the council's leisure arm, raised the monthly cost of its five-day senior Early Bird Pass for Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre from £13 per month to £16 last month.

Marios Michael, 65, is among at least six swimmers who had opted for the five-day membership - the annual price of which has been hiked by 28 per cent, from £160 to £204.

The cost of a seven-day membership for 12 months has also been increased, but by less than one per cent - from £238 to £240.

It's understood that the new prices will allow swimmers to have more flexible access to the pool.

But Mr Michael said members are happy with the current arrangements and other time slots do not work well for elderly residents.

"We are happy with how the membership is; we don't want things to change," he said. "Why do I have to pay more for what I don't want?"

In emails seen by the Recorder, the chief executive, Iain Varah, said he would not be upholding the complaint, despite recognising that the price hike would result in members paying 28 per cent more, which was not the "equivalent of the current early bird prices" as had previously been promised.

Mr Varah apologised to Mr Michael for incorrectly stating that the new prices would be equivalent to current prices and telling swimmers that there would be no increase.

"They have lied to pensioners to get more money out of them," Mr Michael said. "Some people can't afford to go swimming anymore."

Mr Michael told the Recorder he is also dismayed by the chief executive's comments about people aged over 60 having a "greater means to pay" than other members of the community.

Swimmers are now calling on Vision trustees, who are also Redbridge councillors, to intervene.

In an email to trustees, Mr Michael said: "Surely you are now in a position to intervene and stop this fee increase which was targeted at the over 60s when we were told that there would be no increase."

Redbridge Council has been contacted for comment.