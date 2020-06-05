You could help Redbridge Council plan new council housing

Redbridge Council wants to hear from people interested in joining a new Community Review Panel.

The panel will play an independent, advisory role in new council housing delivery, to ensure it is of the highest possible design quality and meets the needs of residents.

The council wants to recruit 15 people from the borough, from all backgrounds and ages above 16, to be members of the panel for at least a year.

You don’t need any experience or knowledge of planning or architecture to participate and the council especially wants to hear from people not already involved with a community group.

Angela McIntyre, design panel manager, said: “It’s about giving people a voice that don’t have a voice at the minute.

“It’s a really great initiative by the council and it’s separate from the community engagement that they already do.”

Visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/housing/council-home-building-programme for more information.