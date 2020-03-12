Search

Redbridge finalists shortlisted for awards celebrating community leisure and culture achievements

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2020

Award nominee Francis Castro. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Award nominee Francis Castro. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Three finalists from Redbridge have been shortlisted for awards recognising achievements in community leisure and culture.

Award nominee Yashmin Harun. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.Award nominee Yashmin Harun. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

The nominees from the borough are up for accolades at the Community Leisure UK 2020 Awards.

Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure's Tech Ilford programme has been shortlisted for the community impact award.

Tech Ilford celebrates science, technology, engineering, art and maths, and was developed to engage and inspire young minds and innovators.

Last year, more than 3,000 families attended the festival and activities included coding for toddlers, e-textiles, 3D printing, digital music-making and a maths challenge exploring the history of the borough through numbers.

Yashmin Harun, a volunteer with Vision RCL, was shortlisted in the outstanding volunteer category.

Yashmin chairs the Muslimah Sports Association, which supports women in Redbridge to improve physical and mental well-being for women and girls from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Vision's nature conservation manager, Francis Castro, was another nominee.

He has been shortlisted for the outstanding employee achievement award for his successful bid for funding towards the restoration of Hainault Forest.

The project will restore buildings and landscaping, as well as to encourage people to visit the forest.

He also leads a conservation volunteer programme and, with colleagues, engaged volunteers to support Vision RCL in protecting nature habitats in the borough's parks.

Iain Varah, Vision RCL's chief executive, said: 'We pride ourselves in the continual improvement and development of those services and the team of volunteers and staff who deliver them.'

Redbridge Council's leader Jas Athwal added his congratulations to those shortlisted.

'I am so proud to see local talent recognised in this way,' he said.

'Leisure and culture is extremely important in Redbridge and can play such a transformational role in people's lives.

'Yashmin and Francis have both achieved incredible things and deserve this accolade. Their commitment to their local community and dedication to serving others really shines through.

'The Tech Ilford programme is a fantastic innovation which helps inspire young people and should be celebrated.'

The awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, May 20 at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

