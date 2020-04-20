Search

Woodford Green church teams up with Bridge Ward Covid Aid Community Group

PUBLISHED: 15:29 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 20 April 2020

Volunteer Richard Henderson from Bridge Ward Covid Aid Community Group. Picture: Andrea St. Hill

Volunteer Richard Henderson from Bridge Ward Covid Aid Community Group. Picture: Andrea St. Hill

Archant

As the country heads towards the fifth week of the lockdown local community groups are seeing an increase in requests from vulnerable families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Food parcel delivered to Bridge Ward Community Group (Pic: Andrea St. Hill)Food parcel delivered to Bridge Ward Community Group (Pic: Andrea St. Hill)

The Evangelical Church in Woodford Green have generously given the Bridge Ward Covid Aid Community Group, one of the hubs set up by Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid, access to Prospect Hall.

The church is now being used as the location where donations of food, clothing and essential items requested are being made up into parcels which are then being delivered by volunteers when a request is received.

Genieveve Carnell, a co-ordinator at Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid, said: “Many in our community are struggling to cope during this crisis, but one positive to come out of this is how the community is pulling together to support those in need.”

“The response received from ‘shout-outs’ for donations has been phenomenal. I am so proud of all the hard work that our volunteers are doing and am very grateful to the Evangelical Church for kindly giving us use of Prospect Hall.”

If you need support call 020 3137 3984.

