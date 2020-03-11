Search

Clayhall residents reclaim street known for stabbing with spring-cleaning

PUBLISHED: 10:07 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 11 March 2020

The Friends of Fullwell are holding a spring-cleaning event and equipment will be provided to volunteers who want to help clean up their streets. Picture: Angelle Dimech

A group of Clayhall residents are seeking volunteers to help clean up the streets with their spring cleaning litter-picking event.

The Friends of Fullwell community group is holding its second annual litter-picking event on March 21 at Hurstleigh Gardens, Fullwell Avenue.

The group held their first event last year and organiser Angelle Dimech said: 'It's a good means of getting people together and getting to know your neighbours while cleaning up our streets.'

Volunteer Khalid Sharif said the event is a good way to take back the streets from the memory of last year's horrific stabbings which has shaken the residents.

He said: 'We want to reclaim our area and see an end to the crime and filth on our streets but residents can't do this without the council, police and local government agencies supporting us. And this clean-up is a wonderful way to start.'

The clean-up runs from 11am-1pm on March 21 and information can be found at https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/node/31647

