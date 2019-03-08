Meet the group trying to create a community around Redbridge Village

The Redbridge Village working group held a community litterpick on Saturday, April 13. Picture: Stuart Landon Archant

Living in Redbridge could mean living in the London Borough of Redbridge, living near Redbridge Station or in fact living in Clayhall ward – but a community group is hoping to change that perception.

None of the above options ever felt satisfactory to Naomi Landon, who has lived in the London Borough of Redbridge all her life, and in the neighbourhood of Redbridge – characterised by an IG4 postcode – for 24 years.

With this in mind, Naomi wondered what could be done to make this slightly less confusing.

She started asking around, first with her family, then with immediate neighbours followed by a discussion with the newly elected ward councillor Jamal Uddin in early 2018.

Responses ranged from a snigger to a thoughtful pause when she asked them what they thought about renaming the immediate area in which she lived to Redbridge Village.

Every single time, eventually people would muse; “Actually, that's a great idea!”

That was a year ago.

Twelve months on there is a Redbridge Village Working Group made up of 10 residents of Redbridge Village, a WhatsApp group, and the first Redbridge Village Event took place on Saturday, April 13.

It was a much needed Redbridge Village Clean Up organised by Edward Hickman, a new member of the working group.

This was done in collaboration with Keep Britain Tidy and Redbridge Council, in particular the Our Streets team and specifically Marion Moth.

Armed with litter picks, bin liners, gloves and health and safety instructions, the group met in Falmouth Gardens, donned Redbridge Village high vis vests and got to work.

There were even a couple of people who joined in who don't live in the area but found out about the litter pick.

They have since indicated they would like to stay in touch to support Redbridge Village.

Naomi said: “This is a way to get the area a little tidier, but also for the residents to meet each other, people they may not have known before.

“This familiarity, far from breeding contempt, goes some way to strengthen local relationships in a positive way.”

In getting support for the change of name to give the area an identity of its own, the organisation hopes to enable a new camaraderie in the area.

Redbridge Council has reportedly given the nod to the group, indicating that using Redbridge Village in addresses will not be an issue.

Boundaries have been drawn up and agreed by the working group and some residents already receive post addressed to Redbridge Village.

Now, the working group are planning on designing a logo to help accomplish the village in a visual way.

To have an idea on which to base the design of the logo on, an art competition was held with Redbridge Primary School and Hatton School entering. The winning artwork is being used as a stimulus for the design, which is currently a work in progress.