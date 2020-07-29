Sculptor transforms fallen oak tree into wood-carved dragon in South Woodford park
PUBLISHED: 07:39 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 29 July 2020
Archant
A group of parents have transformed a fallen oak tree in a South Woodford park into a carved dragon.
In April a large oak tree fell down in Elmhurst Gardens and after it was cut up by the council, it became a popular climbing spot for children.
You may also want to watch:
The Elmhurst Playground Association decided to get creative and turn it into a permanent fixture. Working with Vision Redbridge the group raised money and hired Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures to carve a dragon into the tree.
Marshall said his work, which is featured in Valentines Park, aims to “bring the rural natural play into urban areas”.
Mum Kerry Oliver said the park has been a lifelife during the pandemic: “To add such a beautiful and artistic play area for all to enjoy is so exciting.” To help finish the carving visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/elmhurst-natural-playground
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.