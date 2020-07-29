Sculptor transforms fallen oak tree into wood-carved dragon in South Woodford park

Parents from The Elmhurst Playground Association working with Redbridge VCL raised money for a sculptor to transform a fallen oak tree into a dragon. Picture: Kerry Oliver Archant

A group of parents have transformed a fallen oak tree in a South Woodford park into a carved dragon.

Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures is working on the sculptor and the group is raising money to have the rest of the wood carved. Picture: Kerry Oliver Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures is working on the sculptor and the group is raising money to have the rest of the wood carved. Picture: Kerry Oliver

In April a large oak tree fell down in Elmhurst Gardens and after it was cut up by the council, it became a popular climbing spot for children.

Marshall said he hopes the sculpture will help the health and well-being of the children through their unstructured play. Picture: Kerry Oliver Marshall said he hopes the sculpture will help the health and well-being of the children through their unstructured play. Picture: Kerry Oliver

The Elmhurst Playground Association decided to get creative and turn it into a permanent fixture. Working with Vision Redbridge the group raised money and hired Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures to carve a dragon into the tree.

Marshall added: 'more needs to be done in urban green spaces to cater for families to engage with the natural environment'. Picture: Kerry Oliver Marshall added: 'more needs to be done in urban green spaces to cater for families to engage with the natural environment'. Picture: Kerry Oliver

Marshall said his work, which is featured in Valentines Park, aims to “bring the rural natural play into urban areas”.

Mum Kerry Oliver said the park has been a lifelife during the pandemic: “To add such a beautiful and artistic play area for all to enjoy is so exciting.” To help finish the carving visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/elmhurst-natural-playground