Search

Advanced search

Sculptor transforms fallen oak tree into wood-carved dragon in South Woodford park

PUBLISHED: 07:39 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 29 July 2020

Parents from The Elmhurst Playground Association working with Redbridge VCL raised money for a sculptor to transform a fallen oak tree into a dragon. Picture: Kerry Oliver

Parents from The Elmhurst Playground Association working with Redbridge VCL raised money for a sculptor to transform a fallen oak tree into a dragon. Picture: Kerry Oliver

Archant

A group of parents have transformed a fallen oak tree in a South Woodford park into a carved dragon.

Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures is working on the sculptor and the group is raising money to have the rest of the wood carved. Picture: Kerry OliverMarshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures is working on the sculptor and the group is raising money to have the rest of the wood carved. Picture: Kerry Oliver

In April a large oak tree fell down in Elmhurst Gardens and after it was cut up by the council, it became a popular climbing spot for children.

Marshall said he hopes the sculpture will help the health and well-being of the children through their unstructured play. Picture: Kerry OliverMarshall said he hopes the sculpture will help the health and well-being of the children through their unstructured play. Picture: Kerry Oliver

You may also want to watch:

The Elmhurst Playground Association decided to get creative and turn it into a permanent fixture. Working with Vision Redbridge the group raised money and hired Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures to carve a dragon into the tree.

Marshall added: 'more needs to be done in urban green spaces to cater for families to engage with the natural environment'. Picture: Kerry OliverMarshall added: 'more needs to be done in urban green spaces to cater for families to engage with the natural environment'. Picture: Kerry Oliver

Marshall said his work, which is featured in Valentines Park, aims to “bring the rural natural play into urban areas”.

Mum Kerry Oliver said the park has been a lifelife during the pandemic: “To add such a beautiful and artistic play area for all to enjoy is so exciting.” To help finish the carving visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/elmhurst-natural-playground

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man missing from Hainault?

Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man missing from Hainault?

Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Sculptor transforms fallen oak tree into wood-carved dragon in South Woodford park

Parents from The Elmhurst Playground Association working with Redbridge VCL raised money for a sculptor to transform a fallen oak tree into a dragon. Picture: Kerry Oliver

500-up Broad seals England Test series win over West Indies

England's Stuart Broad (centre) celebrates taking his 500th Test wicket with teammates during day five of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Have you seen this man missing from Hainault?

Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Campaigners win fight to have Woodford Green path declared a public right of way

Sir Iain Duncan Smith at a meeting about the path on Friday, July 24. Picture: David O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS