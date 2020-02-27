Redbridge residents encouraged to take part in community clean up initiative

Redbridge residents are being encouraged to clean up the borough as part of an initiative this spring.

The Great British Spring Clean, which runs from March 20 until April 13, is a nationwide event which aims to get people to clean and tidy their local area.

Redbridge Council is supporting community groups to get involved, including lending equipment to residents and hosting community events.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, said: "We're really proud to be part of this national event and want to encourage local communities to also take ownership of their neighbourhoods.

"By working together, we can achieve so much more and make a bigger impact as a community on improving our streets."

Community pop-up picnics are also taking place in the borough during the initiative - the first is on March 20 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Chirstchurch Green, Wanstead.

To sign up to Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean.