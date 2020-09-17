Search

Police Commissioner pays tribute to serving officer killed in motorcycle crash on his way to work

PUBLISHED: 08:13 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 17 September 2020

Pc Chris Miller was killed in a motorbike accident on his way to work in Waltham Forest on the border of Redbridge. Picture: Met Police Federation

Archant

The Police Commissioner has paid tribute to a serving officer killed in a motorcycle crash on his way to work.

Police Constable Chris Miller, 35, died in the collision on Woodford New Road, close to the border of Redbridge and Waltham Forest, shortly after 5am on Tuesday, September 15.

PC Miller joined the Met Police in 2015 and had been working in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command since November last year.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I am very saddened to hear of the death of Chris Miller.

“Chris was an excellent and highly skilled police officer.

“He will be missed by many, especially those based at Ilford and Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection.

“My thoughts are particularly with Chris’s family and friends. The Met will remember Chris and his contribution to policing London.”

• READ MORE: Police constable killed in motorbike crash on way to work on border of Redbridge and Waltham Forest

Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Commander Jane Johnson added: “Chris was a police officer, a fitness fanatic and a motorcycle enthusiast.

“He joined the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command last year and made an instant impact on those around him.

“He was committed to serving the people of London and latterly Parliament and the diplomatic community.

“Chris had a strong sense of duty and was a loved and valued member of his team.

“He will be missed.”

