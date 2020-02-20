Funnyman Jon Richardson hosts comedy night in Bethnal Green to fundraise for Woodford Green hospice

Jon Richardson with staff and volunteers from Haven House Children's Hospice at a comedy night he hosted to raise funds for the charity. Picture: Stephen Pover Stephen Pover Photography

Comedian Jon Richardson hosted a gig in Bethnal Green to raise funds for a Woodford Green charity.

Jon Richardson meets Annabelle Thomas, 3, from Barkingside, at the BGC Charity Day in September 2019. Picture: Sunrise Brokers Jon Richardson meets Annabelle Thomas, 3, from Barkingside, at the BGC Charity Day in September 2019. Picture: Sunrise Brokers

The show was held at the Backyard Comedy Club on Tuesday night in aid of Haven House Children's Hospice.

The charity cares for children and young people who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, as well as providing support to their families.

Jon, who appears regularly on TV panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News For You, brought along a host of other top comedians for the evening's entertainment.

These included Rob Beckett, Suzi Ruffell, Ninia Benjamin and Pete Firman.

Haven House said Jon offered to support the charity after reading on Twitter about a break-in at its Romford shop last August.

He then attended the annual BGC Charity Day on behalf of Haven House in September, where he raised money for the charity by hitting the phones on the trading floor.

On that day, the comic also met three-year-old Annabelle Thomas, from Barkingside, who is supported by the hospice and accesses physiotherapy for the condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.

Jon said: "Supporting Haven House is something I feel very strongly about. The hospice is remarkable and provides a vital service, helping families through challenging times.

"Annabelle, her mum Michelle and dad Chris won my heart when I met them. Hearing how the hospice has supported them in their time of need was inspirational.

"Like most people I only really found out about the amazing work hospices do when one stepped in to provide exemplary care for a family member. They have done so many times since and I will never be able to repay that debt. Haven House is a particularly special example. Their staff are true heroes and I will continue to offer my support for as long as I am able."

The comedy night was a "cracking" event for Haven House, according to the charity's head of community engagement Lindy Hunt.

She added: "We are very grateful to Jon for hosting such a special evening for us."