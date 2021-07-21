Opinion
Jas Athwal: 'It is critical we continue to be safe'
Cllr Jas Athwal, leader, Redbridge Council
- Credit: Ken Mears
It is safe to say that summer is finally here and even if you are not a big fan of the high temperatures, the sun does make life feel that bit brighter.
After 16 months of the pandemic, restrictions are lifting and while we have all missed life before social distancing, I know the changes will bring anxiety and fear to those who are more vulnerable and it is critical we continue to be safe.
While we enjoy the sunshine and additional freedoms, it’s important to remember that times are still tough for the people around us, and many of our neighbours are still mourning the loss of loved ones claimed by Covid-19.
That is why I joined deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai in Valentines Park on Monday at the site that will be home to our Redbridge Covid-19 Memorial Garden.
The garden will be a place to reflect and remember those who are no longer with us. Once complete, we will host an official opening with local frontline heroes who contributed so much during the last 16 months.
You may also want to watch:
In the meantime, I hope that the Redbridge community spirit on display across our borough will continue as restrictions are lifted.
I hope people will join me in following the scientific advice and requests of our doctors and nurses, our bus and train drivers, and our retailers who have kept us going throughout the pandemic and do all we can to prevent the spread of the virus.
Now is a time to remain cautious, to stay safe and to stay kind.