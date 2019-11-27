Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Roads outside three Redbridge schools will be closed to vehicles at the start and end of the school day during term time from next week.

Redbridge Council's move to eliminate the traffic hotspots around the Ilford and Hainault schools will come into effect from Monday, December 2 and aims to reduce children's exposure to air pollution and road accidents, as well as encourage walking and cycling to school.

Vehicles driving past SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Primary School, in Gordon Road, Gordon Primary School, in Golfe Road, and Fairlop Primary School, in Colvin Gardens, will be fined £130 if they use the road during restricted hours.

Residents, businesses and blue badge holders in the designated no traffic zones are being urged to obtain exemption permits for their vehicles to avoid getting fines when the scheme comes into effect next week.

Signs will notify drivers that the roads surrounding the schools can only be accessed by cyclists and pedestrians at the displayed times, unless vehicles receive an exemption.

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, said: "This is an important project that will enable us to tackle air pollution by cutting down on congestion during the school run and encourage pupils and parents to walk and cycle.

"The programme will also create safer roads for children travelling to and from school.

"We are committed to improving air quality in the borough and the new traffic restrictions outside these school entrances will contribute towards this."

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said: "We have a duty to protect our children's health, both as a council and also as part of the community ourselves.

"Targeting congested areas outside of schools will cut down on pollution caused by traffic and also make roads much safer for children.

"We know that air quality is a top concern for parents and that's why we're working on initiatives such as this to build a cleaner and safer environment for our residents and mitigate the impact pollution has on local young people."

Vehicles that are not exempted and enter the closed streets during the peak times will be identified by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £130.

To apply for exemption, forms on the council website should be completed by Thursday, November 28.