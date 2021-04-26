News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Video

Clayhall teen joins Bow fundraiser, 101, at global walk challenge launch

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 2:25 PM April 26, 2021   
Tahir Khan and Dabirul Choudhury and Sadiq Khan launched the global walking challenge Walk With Dabirul.

Tahir Khan (left) joined Bow charity hero Dabirul Choudhury and Sadiq Khan at the launch of global walking challenge Walk With Dabirul. - Credit: Dewan Khan

A Clayhall teenager joined London mayor Sadiq Khan and charity hero Dabirul Choudhury at the launch of global challenge Walk with Dabirul.

Tahir Khan, 15, has pledged to run 50km while fasting during Ramadan to raise funds for people suffering with Covid-19 across nearly 50 countries.

The teen was inspired by the work of Dabirul, who followed in Captain Sir Tom Moore's footsteps and walked 50 laps of his garden every day in Bow during Ramadan last year.

He raised more than £420,000 in the process.

Tahir was alongside his 101-year-old hero on Saturday, April 24, as they took the first steps in Walk with Dabirul, with around 10,000 other people in 130 cities across the world joining as well.

Tahir Khan and Sadiq Khan

Clayhall teenager Tahir was joined by Sadiq Khan in taking the first steps in the challenge. - Credit: Dewan Khan

Tahir said: "Dabir has inspired many young people like me. 

"If Dabir can continue his fight to help needy people than we should be running to help the destitute people of the world. I am so grateful to him to show us the path of empathy and efforts."

To donate to Tahir's fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tahir30krun.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ramadan 2021: Ilford Muslim Society trustee on observing holy month
  2. 2 Man airlifted to hospital after Gants Hill house fire
  3. 3 Residents complain their Ilford street now 'full of crime'
  1. 4 Fasting in Ramadan to 'ward off evil and become righteous'
  2. 5 Care home resident died after choking on sandwich, inquest hears
  3. 6 Ricardo Fuller death: Man charged with murder
  4. 7 Community group's delight after Loxford Park pavilion saved
  5. 8 The Queen, Covid reality, safer streets, cancer champions, Green future and go vegan
  6. 9 Sadiq Khan comes to Redbridge ahead of London elections
  7. 10 Four further arrests in connection with Sven Badzak stabbing
Charity
Clayhall News
Tower Hamlets News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

York Mews Ilford

London Fire Brigade | Updated

Fire damages Ilford flats

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
labour leader Keir Starmer visits Ilford

Local Elections 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Redbridge on campaign trail

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Missing person Chantel

People

Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford?

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Pc Phillip Walters, who was shot dead on April 18 1995.

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to police officer killed in Ilford on 26th anniversary of death

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus