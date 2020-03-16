Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School has four possible cases of coronavirus but is remaining open to follow government guidelines.

The cases have not been confirmed.

The school in Caterham Avenue, Clayhall, sent a letter to parents and carers today stating that the school has four possible cases of Covid-19 – both teachers and children – and has sent them home to self isolate.

The school does a deep clean every night to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Headteacher Belinda Chapple said: “In these extremely difficult times we feel as a school it is incredibly important to be open and transparent with our families to ensure they can make informed decisions.

“We can confirm four cases of possible coronavirus linked to our school community.

“No cases confirmed at this stage.

“These people are not currently at the school and they are currently following Public Health England advice by self-isolating.

“I would like to assure parents the school is cleaned each night with a specific focus on areas of likely contamination including desks, door knobs and shared spaces, in line with government guidelines.

“UK government policy is to keep schools open so that key workers such as those in the NHS can remain on the frontline fighting this virus, safe in the knowledge their children are being cared for.

“It also means parents can continue going to work so they can put food on the table to feed their families.”

The school said it wanted to be transparent so that parents could make an informed decision about whether they should continue to send their children to school.

Ms Chapple added that the risk to children regarding coronavirus is very low, and many are unaware they have contracted the virus.

She said the school wants to minimise the disruption to students’ education and if a child is well, with no symptoms, they should continue going to school.

If the child or a family member is unwell or displaying symptoms of the coronavirus they should stay home and self-isolate.

She added: “Like those working in the NHS, our teachers are on the front line, putting the needs of our families and children ahead of their own so the country can continue to function.