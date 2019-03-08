Kenny, 14, abseils down one of London's tallest buildings to raise awareness of autism

He wanted to raise awareness about autism. Picture: The Caterham High School Archant

A daredevil teenager who abseiled down one of the capital's tallest skyscrapers to fundraise and raise awareness for autism is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Kenny Elliott abseiled down a skyscraper in London. Picture: The Caterham High School Kenny Elliott abseiled down a skyscraper in London. Picture: The Caterham High School

At just 14, Kenny Elliott is among the country's youngest to descend the hair-raising 541 feet (160 metres) of the Broadgate Tower in Liverpool Street, City of London.

The Caterham High School student's death-defying abseil has helped to raise just under £1,000 for the National Autistic Society.

But Kenny, who is on the autism spectrum, said the stunt was as much about raising awareness of the condition as the money.

"It is great to have raised so much money and I am grateful for everyone who contributed but it is as much about showing people the truth about people with autism," he said.

The building is 541 foot tall. Picture: The Caterham High School The building is 541 foot tall. Picture: The Caterham High School

"You may not know if a person has it because they are very much like everybody else in many ways. I wanted to show that it does not need to hold you back in any way."

Despite towering above the London skyline, Kenny said he had no fears about tackling the Broadgate Tower.

He added: "If you are scared of heights then it would definitely be very scary but I am not so I was not in the least bit scared. I actually enjoyed it.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019. Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

"They said I was one of the youngest people or even the youngest to have ever done the abseil so I was quite proud."

Kenny's adventure will be featured on a new BBC web series called BBC stories which can be found on Instagram @bbcstories.

You can donate to Kenny's Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/kennyelz

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk