Search

Advanced search

Kenny, 14, abseils down one of London's tallest buildings to raise awareness of autism

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 October 2019

He wanted to raise awareness about autism. Picture: The Caterham High School

He wanted to raise awareness about autism. Picture: The Caterham High School

Archant

A daredevil teenager who abseiled down one of the capital's tallest skyscrapers to fundraise and raise awareness for autism is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Kenny Elliott abseiled down a skyscraper in London. Picture: The Caterham High School Kenny Elliott abseiled down a skyscraper in London. Picture: The Caterham High School

At just 14, Kenny Elliott is among the country's youngest to descend the hair-raising 541 feet (160 metres) of the Broadgate Tower in Liverpool Street, City of London.

The Caterham High School student's death-defying abseil has helped to raise just under £1,000 for the National Autistic Society.

But Kenny, who is on the autism spectrum, said the stunt was as much about raising awareness of the condition as the money.

"It is great to have raised so much money and I am grateful for everyone who contributed but it is as much about showing people the truth about people with autism," he said.

The building is 541 foot tall. Picture: The Caterham High SchoolThe building is 541 foot tall. Picture: The Caterham High School

"You may not know if a person has it because they are very much like everybody else in many ways. I wanted to show that it does not need to hold you back in any way."

You may also want to watch:

Despite towering above the London skyline, Kenny said he had no fears about tackling the Broadgate Tower.

He added: "If you are scared of heights then it would definitely be very scary but I am not so I was not in the least bit scared. I actually enjoyed it.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

"They said I was one of the youngest people or even the youngest to have ever done the abseil so I was quite proud."

Kenny's adventure will be featured on a new BBC web series called BBC stories which can be found on Instagram @bbcstories.

You can donate to Kenny's Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/kennyelz

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barkingside boss Le Sage believes his side have more to come

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

O’s coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Daggers blog: Relief as run ends; goalscorer needed!

Giant Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists