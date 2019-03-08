Mum pulls son away from 'flying debris' in Clayhall fire

Neighbours described the fire as 'shocking'.

A Clayhall resident who was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Tiverton Avenue has described the moment she realised a burning smell coming from the next door property wasn't a bonfire.

One man was led to safety from the garden of the property on fire and a woman was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Four fire engines were called to the bungalow blaze yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) and some 25 firefighters tackled the fire.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said her son was in the garden jumping on the trampoline and thought the burning smell was a bonfire.

Damage caused by the fire at a bungalow in Tiverton Avenue, Clayhall.

It was only when she saw debris flying around in the garden that she grabbed her son and ran out the front of the house, realising the garage next door was on fire.

"I could see lots of smoke so we ran out. I was screaming and running around - we were just in shock," she said. "I could hear the smoke alarms going off in my house. It was going through to my garage and we couldn't find the keys. I had to go back inside and try and find the keys and I think I inhaled smoke, so I was treated by the paramedics.

The garage at the property was destroyed by the fire.

"It was manic. If the fire brigade hadn't got there when they did, I think it would have got to my house. I think it had started at least an hour before we realised."

Firefighters led one man to safety from the garden of the affected property and the garage attached to the mid-terraced bungalow was destroyed by the fire, as well as part of the ground floor of the house.

Damage caused by the fire at a bungalow in Tiverton Avenue, Clayhall.

"I've never seen so many fire engines, police and ambulances," the neighbour said. "But the neighbours were brilliant. We all looked out for each other.

"We are still in shock. You just don't think it will happen to you. There is still so much debris everywhere. We are just glad we are okay."

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is under investigation.