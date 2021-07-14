Clayhall man accused of killing mother dies ahead of trial
Emily Pennink, PA
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A man awaiting trial after being accused of the murder of his 85-year-old mother has died.
Mark Herman, 54, was charged over the death of Loretta Herman at the family home in Rushden Gardens, Clayhall on April 9.
At the Old Bailey on Wednesday (July 14), Judge Mark Lucraft QC was asked to formally close the case after an officer confirmed to the court that Mr Herman had died.
At a previous preliminary hearing, the court heard Mr Herman had called 999 at 10.51am on April 9.
He said he wanted to report a murder and that he had just drowned his mother.
However, a post-mortem examination found Mrs Herman died from compression to the neck.
Mr Herman, who was arrested at his home in Rushden Gardens, was remanded into custody to await trial on a date to be fixed.
The court heard he had a history of contact with mental health services in Ilford and had attempted to kill himself in May and June last year.
As a result, he posed a risk to the public and to his own life, the court heard.
The defendant was initially held at Pentonville prison in north London.
The court was told that on June 16, he was transferred to the John Howard Centre, a mental health facility in north London, over concern he had expressed suicidal thoughts.
On July 1, police were alerted to his death, the court heard.
Although a formal post-mortem has yet to be undertaken, it was believed that he had ended his own life, the court heard.
Call Samaritans for support on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org