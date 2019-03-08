Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall Archant

A woman has been injured after a crash in Clayhall this morning.

The pavement has also been roped off and walkers have to travel anti-clockwise around the roundabout to pass the incident.

Police were called to a roundabout at the junction of Woodford Avenue and Longwood Gardens at 9.43am on Sunday, July, 21.

A Met Police spokesman said: "One vehicle collision, a woman sustained injuries to her neck.

"The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are also on the scene."

Transport for London (TfL ) tweeted to say buses are on diversion along Eastern Avenue.

"Routes 123, 179 and 462 are diverted due to a collision," it read.

"Routes are diverted via Eastern Avenue to bypass Woodford Avenue.

"For more information, please check our website before you travel on https://t.co/bFtXCdwYgB ."