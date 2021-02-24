Classic movie screenings coming to Valentines Park this summer

Published: 10:00 AM February 24, 2021

Valentines Park is set to be the venue of outdoor movie screenings this summer, like this one hosted by Adventure Cinema in Chirk Castle. - Credit: Full Fat

Screenings of classic movies are set to come to Ilford's Valentines Park following the government's roadmap announcement for when outdoor cinemas can re-open.

Adventure Cinema is launching a UK-wide, open-air cinema tour starting on May 17 and one of the stops will be Valentines Park - from August 28 to 30.

The screening in Valentines Park will take place on Melbourne Field. - Credit: Archant

The company, which hosts drive-ins and outdoor cinemas across heritage sites across the country, will be hosting hundreds of socially spacious open-air events across 80 different venues.

The film schedule for Valentines Park has not been announced yet, but will take place on Melbourne Field, near Valentines Field car park.

To ensure the safety of its events without hampering the magic of the cinema, Adventure Cinema has chosen socially spacious, open-air venues for its tour.

When entering each venue, groups will be guided to their picnic space by stewards, who will seat people safely away from other groups.

Other measures include wide aisles to the left, right and centre of the event space, allowing people to safely move around, and regularly cleaned, individual toilet units with hand sanitising stations outside.

Some of the films that are scheduled to be screened are classics such as Grease, Dirty Dancing, Pretty Woman and Jurassic Park, modern blockbusters such as Joker, 1917 and The Greatest Showman and family films such as the Harry Potter series and The Lion King.

Co-director Ben Lovell said: "We had great fun putting on the UK’s biggest ever drive-in cinema tour last summer, and now we can’t wait to travel all over the country once again, this time with our open-air cinema season.

"Just like with the drive-in shows, we’ve worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for all the family.

"We’ve got some amazing films to show in some truly incredible spaces, and we’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”

Ticket holders will be offered a 100pc money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.







