South Woodford flat 'has parties several times a week during lockdown'

Published: 4:56 PM January 27, 2021

Tenants of Scenix House claim one flat has been having parties several times a week, sometimes until 6am, since at least November. - Credit: Google Maps

A group of South Woodford residents are urging Redbridge Council to take action against a flat they claim is hosting near-constant house parties in lockdown.

Tenants in Scenix House, Chigwell Road claim one flat is having parties several times a week, sometimes until 6am, and has been since at least November.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, said council officers visited once last year, which did nothing to stop the parties, but have not been back since.

At a full council meeting on January 21, ward councillor Suzanne Nolan (Con) told the council 16 residents had signed a petition against the “mayhem and chaos” caused by the flat.

She explained that residents complained the constant parties were “putting (their) lives, children and everyone else living on the estate at risk”.

You may also want to watch:

The anonymous resident said some of his neighbours had even moved out because of the constant noise, which can be heard in flats two floors away, and that he would if he could.

He said: “Every day is just loud music so people can’t even work but, at night time, there’s lots of people here two or three days a week. We are really on edge at the moment.

“There are weeks when, for three nights, I am not sleeping and then going to work like that. I work from 6am and, when they have parties, people usually leave after me.

“My little one is waking up three or four times a night and can’t concentrate on learning from home because the music is bang, bang, bang all day.

“It actually looks like the council does not want to do anything about it. We can’t even get a reply to our emails so we don’t know what’s happening at all.”

He added that police were often called at night to shut down the parties but he was not aware if anyone had been fined.

Redbridge Council was offered an opportunity to respond, both during and after the council meeting, but has yet to do so.

This week the fine for anyone who attends a house party of more than 15 people in lockdown increased from £200 to £800 and could be as high as £6,400 for the most persistent offenders.

Fines of up to £10,000 for holding large illegal gatherings of more than 30 people still only apply to the organisers.