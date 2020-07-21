Search

Dancer from Chigwell’s Claddagh Academy enjoying life with Lord of the Dance

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 July 2020

Ellie-Mae Wheeler, 19, pictured dancing at the Claddagh Academy of Irish Dance, where she has trained since the age of 10. Picture: Claddagh Academy

Ellie-Mae Wheeler, 19, pictured dancing at the Claddagh Academy of Irish Dance, where she has trained since the age of 10. Picture: Claddagh Academy

A dancer from Chigwell’s Claddagh Academy is enjoying life as the newest recruit to Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.

Ellie-Mae Wheeler — Lord of the Dance's latest and youngest recruit — trains at the Claddagh Academy of Irish Dance in Woodford and Chigwell. Picture: Claddagh AcademyEllie-Mae Wheeler — Lord of the Dance's latest and youngest recruit — trains at the Claddagh Academy of Irish Dance in Woodford and Chigwell. Picture: Claddagh Academy

Ellie-Mae Wheeler has been training at the Irish dance school for nine years, and says her ascent would not have been possible without her teachers.

She said: “I tried different things, but Irish dancing stuck.

“My teachers had something about them. They’ve always had my best interests at heart, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Now 19, Ellie-Mae became the production’s youngest dancer when she secured the prestigious role aged 18.

She was on the third week of a six-week tour when coronavirus struck.

With time to consider her future, Ellie-Mae’s greatest ambition is to become one of the world’s top five Irish dancers by winning a Globe – the highest accolade for an Irish dancer.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

