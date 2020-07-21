Dancer from Chigwell’s Claddagh Academy enjoying life with Lord of the Dance
PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 July 2020
A dancer from Chigwell’s Claddagh Academy is enjoying life as the newest recruit to Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.
Ellie-Mae Wheeler has been training at the Irish dance school for nine years, and says her ascent would not have been possible without her teachers.
She said: “I tried different things, but Irish dancing stuck.
“My teachers had something about them. They’ve always had my best interests at heart, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
Now 19, Ellie-Mae became the production’s youngest dancer when she secured the prestigious role aged 18.
She was on the third week of a six-week tour when coronavirus struck.
With time to consider her future, Ellie-Mae’s greatest ambition is to become one of the world’s top five Irish dancers by winning a Globe – the highest accolade for an Irish dancer.
