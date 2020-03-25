Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council says all places or worship must close to the public

PUBLISHED: 16:57 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 25 March 2020

Only one faith leader and one assistant will be allowed inside places or worship to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Only one faith leader and one assistant will be allowed inside places or worship to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Archant

Redbridge churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship are now closed to the public.

Only one faith leader and one assistant will be allowed inside and the council suggests prayers and services are live-streamed instead.

The drastic measures, which will remain in place until further notice and are under constant review, are aimed at reducing person-to-person contact during the coronavirus crisis.

There are more than 100 cases of COVID-19 across Redbridge and neighbouring Waltham Forest.

Guidance from the council reads: “In Redbridge we recognise the importance religion and places of worship have within our communities.

“We have seen these places come together to help our most vulnerable residents during this unprecedented pandemic.

“Whilst the government guideline advises that places of worship remain open for solitary prayer, we should also remember that the underlying message from the government is to remain in your homes and keep social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The longer we are able to maintain our distance from one another, the greater our chances of preventing any further outbreaks and cases within our communities.

“We urge all places of worship to continue to assess the situation carefully and consider whether they remain open during this time. Our priority must be the health and wellbeing of all residents.”

The leader and assistant should only stay inside the place of worship for essential tasks and must make sure the doors are closed behind them, according to council rules.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council suspending some waste collection services to keep staff safe

Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council suspending some waste collection services to keep staff safe

Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

National League asks FA for season to be ended because of coronavirus pandemic

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Deciding how season ends will not be easy situation to resolve say Eton Manor

Eton Manor v Woodford rugger

Reliving magic of the FA Cup as Orient seal quarter-final place with style back in 1978

Middlesbrough's John Mahoney (left) and Leyton Orient's Tony Grealish fight for the ball during the FA Cup quarter-final at Ayresome Park in March 1978 (pic PA)

There With You: Haven House launches emergency appeal against devastating effects of coronavirus

Haven House is launching an emergency appeal to help deal with the devastating effects on coronavirus. Picture: Claudine Hartzel
Drive 24