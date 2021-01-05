Ilford church delivers food parcels to Salvation Army and Welcome Centre
- Credit: Julius Adegbite
An Ilford church donated food to the homeless in the lead up to Christmas to ensure that no one would go hungry over the festive period.
Embassy of Faith, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, led by Pastor Julius Adegbite, sponsors a regular charity programme, called Feed the Hungry and the end of the year donation fell under the banner Love Christmas.
Members of the church in Cranbrook Road donated non-perishable food items and toiletries to address hunger and homelessness.
Hundreds of people over the years have benefited from the church's scheme, which has been running since 2012.
The church donated food packs to the Welcome Centre, Salvation Army, the night shelter and various other charities.
You may also want to watch:
Pastor Julius said: "We have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community which is rooted in love.
"It is a privilege if we are able to give hope to people that are homeless."
Most Read
- 1 Councillor jailed for electoral fraud said he wanted to help people
- 2 More than 350 Covid patients now in beds at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 3 Teachers at east London colleges ‘forced’ to travel to give online lessons
- 4 New Year's Honours: Ilford pharmacist who boosted BAME blood donations made MBE
- 5 Ilford Depot transformed to get ready for new Greater Anglia trains
- 6 'Confusion and chaos': Redbridge put on closed schools list after initial mishap
- 7 Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness
- 8 Rapid Covid testing available in Redbridge for people without symptoms
- 9 Police chase through Goodmayes ends in crash
- 10 A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Redbridge