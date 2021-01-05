Ilford church delivers food parcels to Salvation Army and Welcome Centre

Published: 10:00 AM January 5, 2021

Pastor Julius Adegbite from Embassy of Faith church dropped off food parcels to the Welcome Centre. - Credit: Julius Adegbite

An Ilford church donated food to the homeless in the lead up to Christmas to ensure that no one would go hungry over the festive period.

Embassy of Faith, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, led by Pastor Julius Adegbite, sponsors a regular charity programme, called Feed the Hungry and the end of the year donation fell under the banner Love Christmas.

Members of the church in Cranbrook Road donated non-perishable food items and toiletries to address hunger and homelessness.

Parcels were also distributed to the Salvation Army, the night shelter and various other charities. - Credit: Julius Adegbite

Hundreds of people over the years have benefited from the church's scheme, which has been running since 2012.

The church donated food packs to the Welcome Centre, Salvation Army, the night shelter and various other charities.

You may also want to watch:

Pastor Julius said: "We have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community which is rooted in love.

"It is a privilege if we are able to give hope to people that are homeless."







