How your Christmas rubbish could be an advert for thieves

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2019

Bin collection dates change over Christmas and New Year. Picture: PA Images/Matt Morton

Police have warned residents not to leave packaging for expensive items outside their homes.

Large empty boxes that packaged TVs, iPads, bikes and smart home devices might make your home a target for thieves.

"Cut your expensive present boxes up and put them in the recycling bin," a spokesman for East Area Command said.

"Destroy any names on tags and wrapping paper with names of who they belong to prior to putting them out for the rubbish.

"If you have large boxes, flatten them and leave them out of site in the back garden and take them to the tip.

"Let's have a crime-free Christmas."

