Ilford Salvation Army launches annual Christmas toy appeal with online wishlists

Ilford Salvation Army is hoping to raise £500 as part of its Christmas Present Appeal this year. Picture: PA/Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

The Ilford Salvation Army is calling on the community to donate presents to families in need so 100 children will wake up to a gift on Christmas Day who might otherwise have gone without.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ilford Salvation Army has launched their Christmas Present Appeal, aiming to be able to provide a toy under 100 children's Christmas tree this year. Picture: Naomi Clifton The Ilford Salvation Army has launched their Christmas Present Appeal, aiming to be able to provide a toy under 100 children's Christmas tree this year. Picture: Naomi Clifton

The Salvation Army has launched its Christmas present appeal and is encouraging the community to help out by choosing a toy from an online wish list set up especially for the children in mind or by donating money to the appeal.

This means that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can make sure there is a surprise waiting for them this Christmas.

Panna Simon, family outreach worker said: “Here at The Salvation Army we’re already busy preparing for Christmas.

“Every year we work hard to provide Christmas presents for the families we support through our Baby Bank throughout the year.

The volunteers sorting through the donations that have come in so far. Picture: Naomi Clifton The volunteers sorting through the donations that have come in so far. Picture: Naomi Clifton

You may also want to watch:

“Christmas time can be a time of great anxiety for many parents who are already struggling - there is a lot of pressure on them to give the children a new toy on Christmas Day but that means going without something else like food, winter clothes or heating.

“The presents we provide really helps the children and their parents to enjoy a happy Christmas.”

This year due to the pandemic Ilford Salvation Army can’t invite disadvantaged families to a big Christmas party as it normally does.

The volunteers sorting through the donations that have come in so far. Picture: Naomi Clifton The volunteers sorting through the donations that have come in so far. Picture: Naomi Clifton

Instead they are sending out a team of volunteers to prepare and deliver Christmas parcels for families including presents, decoration ideas and other goodies so they will be able to celebrate from home.

As part of last year’s appeal The Salvation Army was able to prepare presents for 150 children who wouldn’t have had much to open on Christmas Day otherwise.

Because of the current government restrictions, they have set up an online fundraising page, including an Amazon wishlist, and are encouraging people to use those tools to help, in order to minimise unnecessary travelling to contain the spread of Covid-19.

To donate brand-new-toys or gifts visit https://ilfordsalvationarmy.nationbuilder.com/christmas_present_appeal_2020

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal, email ilford@slvationarmy.org.uk or call 02084782961