Get into festive spirit with Frozen-inspired Christmas parade in Ilford

Get into the Christmas spirit with a Frozen-inspired all-day Christmas parade in Ilford.

The parade on November 30 kicks off at 11am outside Starbucks, High Road, featuring a horse drawn crystal carriage, Santa and his elves, the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps, dancers and cheerleaders, majorettes, stilt walkers, Professor Crump and Ilford's very own shopping mascots.

Then, from noon to 3pm, meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff as they join in the celebrations and take part in a sticker trail where children can receive a Frozen gift.

Plus, see Frozen themed ice sculptures being carved in the Exchange Shopping Centre, dance in snow from snow machines and watch the Frozen Showcase and Tableau featuring songs from the films at 4pm.

From noon, there will also be entertainment from theatre groups, choirs and dance schools.

Children are invited to come along to the event, organised by Ilford Bid, dressed as their favourite character.