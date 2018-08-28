‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell Archant

An Ilford grandfather was hit by a car on Christmas Eve as he returned home from last minute gift shopping and was kept in hospital for three days with multiple injuries.

Thurlestone Road resident Desmond O’Connell was hit by a car as he crossed High Road near the junction of Barley Lane, in Goodmayes, at around 8.20pm on December 24.

He spent the next three days in Queens Hospital, in Romford, recovering with fractured ribs and a gash to his head which required six staples.

“He doesn’t remember what happened,” his wife Kathryn, 65, told the Recorder.

“He just woke up in hospital.”

She spoke of how earlier that day he had been in town searching for an extra last minute Christmas present to get her.

He then met a few friends for a couple of beers at O’Gradys Irish Bar, in High Road, Seven Kings, she added.

They initially travelled back together on one bus but then went their separate ways.

Desmond had been crossing the road to catch the EL3 bus home at the time that he was hit.

“It has ruined our Christmas,” Kathryn said.

“Our 22-year-old granddaughter was especially distraught,” she added

Kathryn is appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics at around 8.23pm.

There they found a man suffering from head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life changing or life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

An East Area Command spokesman said: “The driver of the car stopped and has been spoken to.

“It’s still being investigated at this time.”

“If anyone was in the High Road and Barley Lane area and witnessed the accident between a pedestrian and a ford fiesta please call 101 and quote the ref number 6029/24DEC.”