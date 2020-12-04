Chadwell Heath hero running Christmas Box campaign for less fortunate families

A Chadwell Heath woman has created a Christmas Box campaign to help less fortunate families over the festive period.

Inspired by a friend doing something similar in Portsmouth, Georgina Molly Fage has put out a call for donations which will form the Christmas boxes set to be delivered to those in need.

The 25-year-old said: “I am asking local families to donate anything which may be suitable, be it toys, clothes, toiletries or games which we can donate to families who may not be able to afford any of the above this year.”

Already Georgina is “absolutely overwhelmed” by the number of donation offers she has received, with the first collection set for Saturday (December 5).

She stresses that this is open to any family experiencing hardship, whether down to coronavirus or other factors; all they have to do is reach out to a designated email address.

Georgina will then design each box according to need from the requests received, before making deliveries on December 22.

Though awash with generous offers, she emphasises that she would welcome further support from “local businesses and anyone in the community”.

With the first collection tomorrow, Georgina’s attention has now shifted to getting more families involved.

She said: “We have had about four families come forward already. My family and I will go a couple of days before christmas to deliver these.

“We will just knock and walk away, we don’t need to know who the people are. People shouldn’t feel like they have to get into debt this year or sell things to survive. It’s been a tough year for us all and everyone deserves a break - I can help with that.”

On Saturday Georgina will collect the donations of 15 people, with another ten to dropped off on Sunday (December 6) at the 1st Chadwell Heath Scout Group, which is at Caterall Hall in Cecil Road.

After this she will continue to gather donations as Christmas nears, with the cut-off point around December 18.

With a lot of plates spinning, how is Georgina finding this campaign? “It’s a big task to take on but it feels brilliant to know that I’m making a difference”.

To request a Christmas box please email christmasbox2020@hotmail.com, with all information treated confidentially.