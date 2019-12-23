When will the bins be collected over Christmas and New Year in Redbridge? Everything you need to know

Bin collection dates change over Christmas and New Year. Picture: PA Images/Matt Morton PA Archive/PA Images

Bin collection days in Redbridge will change over the Christmas and New Year period.

The schedule for Christmas and New Year bin collections in Redbridge. Picture: Redbridge Council The schedule for Christmas and New Year bin collections in Redbridge. Picture: Redbridge Council

Collections are as normal today, Monday, December 23 and tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, but there will be no collection on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, or Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26.

Instead, collections will take place two or three days later than normal, for example, if your normal collection would be on Christmas Day, it will now take place on Friday, December 27.

These arrangements will end on Saturday, January 13 and collections will return to normal.

The council will also collect your Christmas tree for free in January.

"Simply leave your tree out between January 13-24 and we will do the rest," a spokesman for the council said.

"Please ensure all decorations are removed and the tree is placed at the boundary of the property and is clearly visible from the highway."