Appeal for help to find Ilford woman who is missing with her baby daughter

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a woman who is missing from Ilford along with her nine-month-old daughter.

Christina Chapman, 25, was last seen at her home address in Ilford on Wednesday, September 18.

Police believe she is with her daughter Alivia.

Ms Chapman is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of large build, with brown hair which is always in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, black jeans and black trainers. She was also carrying a black bag.

Alivia has bright blue eyes, her hair has been cut short and she was last seen wearing a pink baby grow.

Officers are appealing for Ms Chapman to get in touch with police by calling 101, attending a police station or making herself known to a police officer.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police in Redbridge via 101 quoting reference Cad 4157/18Sep