Wanstead gets fourth biodiverse Grow Zone with calls to expand across Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:16 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 28 October 2020

Members of Wild Wanstead, Wanstead Climate Action, Cleaner Greener Wanstead, councillors and staff from Vision planted the latest Grow Zone on Christchurch Green, Wanstead. Picture: Kathy Taylor

Archant

Volunteers and staff from Vision RCL sowed the seeds in the latest Grow Zone in Wanstead.

Cllr Paul Donovan, who has championed the expasion of the biodiverse Grow Zones across the borough, was on hand for the plantting. Picture: Kathy TaylorCllr Paul Donovan, who has championed the expasion of the biodiverse Grow Zones across the borough, was on hand for the plantting. Picture: Kathy Taylor

Members of Wild Wanstead, Wanstead Climate Action, Cleaner Greener Wanstead and councillors were on hand on Saturday, October 24, to plant the fourth grow zone in the borough, in Christchurch Green, adjacent to Wanstead Place.

Areas in the Grow Zones, which are all in Wanstead, are only mown once a year in late summer or early autumn to allow the grass and wildflowers to grow and increase biodiversity.

Cllr Paul Donovan (Lab, Wanstead Village), who helped with the planting, said: “We need to progress this work across Redbridge, wilding the borough, for the benefit of everyone.

“These actions see people in the community coming forward to take action to create a cleaner, greener future, let’s hope the work accelerates because we are running out of time.”

