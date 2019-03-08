Ilford solicitor join's Labour Party's Ilford South selection race

Chowdhury Rahman pictured with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Chowdhury Rahman Archant

A solicitor who specialsies in worker's rights has revealed he has thrown his hat into the ring in the Labour Party's Ilford South selection contest.

Chowdhury Rahman, known by his middle name Hafiz, was born in Bangladesh but settled in Ilford 25 years ago.

Since then, he has been the vice chairman of the Ilford South constituency Labour Party, its campaign coordinator and the secretary of Labour's Seven Kings branch.

Hafiz, who has also participated in debates on national housing policy at the London Regional Labour Conference in 2015, is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Hafiz said: "I am an independent-minded Labour member with vision, charismatic speaking skills and consensus-building capability.

"My values are strongly shaped by my expert legal mind.

"I am very friendly and able to mingle easily with with everyone, and am confident addressing large crowds.

"I am fearless to speak, and hear the hard truths when necessary."