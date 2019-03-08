Search

Ilford solicitor join's Labour Party's Ilford South selection race

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 August 2019

Chowdhury Rahman pictured with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Chowdhury Rahman

Chowdhury Rahman pictured with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Chowdhury Rahman

Archant

A solicitor who specialsies in worker's rights has revealed he has thrown his hat into the ring in the Labour Party's Ilford South selection contest.

Chowdhury Rahman, known by his middle name Hafiz, was born in Bangladesh but settled in Ilford 25 years ago.

Since then, he has been the vice chairman of the Ilford South constituency Labour Party, its campaign coordinator and the secretary of Labour's Seven Kings branch.

Hafiz, who has also participated in debates on national housing policy at the London Regional Labour Conference in 2015, is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Hafiz said: "I am an independent-minded Labour member with vision, charismatic speaking skills and consensus-building capability.

"My values are strongly shaped by my expert legal mind.

"I am very friendly and able to mingle easily with with everyone, and am confident addressing large crowds.

"I am fearless to speak, and hear the hard truths when necessary."

Police called to injured person in Ilford home discover two people dead inside

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

