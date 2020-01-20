'Help get knives off the street': Ilford shop joins crackdown on underage knife sales

Redbridge Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal and shop manager Gulinder Singh Chopra. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Retailers in Redbridge have been pledging their support for a pan-London initiative to stop underage knife sales.

Redbridge Trading Standards, in conjunction with the police, has signed up 16 stores to the London Responsible Retailers Agreement, and others are being urged to follow suit.

Shops have pledged to understand the basic requirements for the safe storage of knives, follow the correct process for selling age-restricted goods and know when and how to contact police with suspicions or when staff feel threatened by customers.

Chopra & Sons Ltd in Ilford Lane is one of the 16 who have already signed up to the initiative.

Store manager Gulinder Singh Chopra said: "We're really pleased to be part of this initiative as it's a great way for shops like ours to show their commitment to helping tackling knife crime and stopping the underage sale of knives.

"We all have a responsibility to help get knives off the street and out of the hands of youngsters."