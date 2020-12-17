Family donates hundreds of chocolates for patients alone during Christmas

Published: 10:00 AM December 17, 2020

Jas Kallah with husband Sati, daughter Davina and sister Nerinder (right) donating chocolates to King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Jas Kallah

Instead of getting Christmas gifts for each other a Redbridge family bought chocolates for all the patients who will be spending Christmas alone at King George and Queen's hospitals.

Jas Kallah and her two daughters normally help feed the homeless over the holidays but since that is difficult to do with Covid restrictions they came up with the idea to see if they could help patients who won't be around their family during Christmas.

Jas dropping off the bag of chocolates. - Credit: Jas Kallah

Jas and her daughters Davina and Moni asked the King George and Queen's Hospitals charity what they could do to help.

The charity said it was compiling gift bags for all patients over the holidays but the one thing that was missing was chocolate so the family decided to buy hundreds of chocolate bars to fill each gift bag.

Jas said: "2020 has been such a horrible year so we thought this might brighten their day if they don't have anyone to visit them."



