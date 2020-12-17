News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder Home > News

Family donates hundreds of chocolates for patients alone during Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:00 AM December 17, 2020   
king george and queens hospitals charity christmas chocolate donation

Jas Kallah with husband Sati, daughter Davina and sister Nerinder (right) donating chocolates to King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Jas Kallah

Instead of getting Christmas gifts for each other a Redbridge family bought chocolates for all the patients who will be spending Christmas alone at King George and Queen's hospitals.

Jas Kallah and her two daughters normally help feed the homeless over the holidays but since that is difficult to do with Covid restrictions they came up with the idea to see if they could help patients who won't be around their family during Christmas.

Jas dropping off the bag of chocolates to King George and queens hospitals charity

Jas dropping off the bag of chocolates. - Credit: Jas Kallah

Jas and her daughters Davina and Moni asked the King George and Queen's Hospitals charity what they could do to help.

The charity said it was compiling gift bags for all patients over the holidays but the one thing that was missing was chocolate so the family decided to buy hundreds of chocolate bars to fill each gift bag.

Jas said: "2020 has been such a horrible year so we thought this might brighten their day if they don't have anyone to visit them."


You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Charity
Redbridge News
Barking and Dagenham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Environment

Wheelie bins a go-go - all Redbridge residents getting new bins in spring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Redbridge businesses slapped with written warnings on food hygiene more...

Katie Williams

person

Video

Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Health

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council calls emergency meeting amidst high...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus