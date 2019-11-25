Search

Woodford Green MP calls out 'democracy-hating thugs' after vandalism at offices

PUBLISHED: 10:31 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 November 2019

Iain Duncan Smith's offices in Chingford have been vandalised with graffiti. Picture: Emma Best

Archant

The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green's constituency office has been vandalised with graffiti ahead of the general election next month.

The graffiti, scrawled across the office's door and window at the Chingford and Woodford Green Conservative Association in Station Road, Chingford, says "Tories out" and "Tory cuts kill".

MP Iain Duncan Smith said on Twitter: "All opposition candidates must condemn such intimidation and criminal behaviour.

"I have news for these democracy-hating thugs - this will never stop us from campaigning and delivering a Conservative majority government."

Waltham Forest councillor Emma Best said: "Not only have our offices been vandalised for election time again, but as we've moved and are now part of a residential block so have people's home. Bravo, idiot."

Faiza Shaheen, Labour parliamentary candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green, said she and her volunteers had also been subjected to abuse and threats and their office.

"Disgusted to see this has been done to the local Tory office," she said.

"Our campaign is positive and non-confrontational so whoever has done this is clearly trying to undermine the ethos of our campaign. I hope they are found by the police.

"We may be political opponents but I condemn all acts of intimidation, criminal behaviour and vandalism.

"Many volunteers and I have been subject to abuse and threats including at our local office. It is completely unacceptable."

Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting said the vandalism was "unacceptable in our democracy".

"This is completely appalling and without justification," he said.

"Candidates and their volunteers should not have to suffer vandalism or intimidation.

"Iain and his team have our full support against this kind of behaviour, which is unacceptable in our democracy."

Redbridge councillor Khayer Chowdhury added: "This is totally unacceptable and not the way we do politics.

"We challenge each other on ideas and policies in elections - vandalism is not a form of engagement."

