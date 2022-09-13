Scouts among first to make promise to King in investiture pledge

Jakubas Zadruzniene, Napo Mensah, Molly Gilles and Thomas Poole are flanked by fellow Scouts Oliver Piper and Jacob Poole as they make their promise to the King at their investiture into the 32nd Chingford Group. - Credit: PA

Four young Scouts were among the first to pledge their duty to the King as they were invested into their group the day after Queen Elizabeth's death.

The youngsters - Jakubas Zadruzniene, 11, Napo Mensah, 11, Molly Gilles, 11, and Thomas Poole, 10 - joined the 32nd Chingford Group when they made their promise at the Fairlop Waters high ropes.

Young people must recite the Scouts Association’s promise as they are invested into a new level of the programme, be it Beavers, Cubs or Scouts.

This had included pledging duty to the Queen, who was patron of the organisation, but the group on Friday were among the first to make their promise to the King.

Thomas’s older brother Jacob, 13, led the historic investiture ceremony by reading out the words of the promise, which the new scouts repeated while all placing their left hand on a large flagpole.

They said: “On my honour, I promise that I will do my best to do my duty to God and to the King, to help other people and to keep the Scout Law.”

The scouts then saluted and were applauded by their peers before starting their activities for the evening, which included high ropes and rock climbing.

Molly said that she felt “amazed” to be one of the first to make the promise to the King.

“It’s weird saying it because I’m used to saying ‘queen’ and now you say ‘king’,” she said.

“I think he’s going to be a good person to take over the Queen.”

Napo added that he was “excited” to be one of the first to make the promise to the King, but added: “It feels unreal too.”

On the Queen’s death, he said: “I feel really sad, may she rest in peace.”

Scout leader Lyndsey Nassim, 47, from Chingford, said witnessing the change in the Scout’s promise has been “history in the making”.

“It’s a very very special moment. We’ve been saying our promise to the Queen for decades.

“Our commitment and dedication to the Queen has been phenomenal and it will be to our King.

“To hear those scouts making their promise to the King is quite a special moment.”