Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Haven House Children’s Hospice launches 2019 Sparkle Walk that is going to be ‘bigger, brighter and packed with even more glitter!’

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2019

The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers with her fiance Greg Shepherd at the lauch of Haven House's 2019 Sparkle Walk. Photo: Haven House Children's Hospice

The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers with her fiance Greg Shepherd at the lauch of Haven House's 2019 Sparkle Walk. Photo: Haven House Children's Hospice

Haven House Children's Hospice

Haven House’s Sparkle Walk is back, and it’s bigger, brighter and packed with even more glitter.

Around 200 people walked from Woodford Green to the Cuckfield pub in Wanstead and took part in the Sparkle Walk that raised more than £23,000 for the hospice. Photo: Amanda Hall PhotographyAround 200 people walked from Woodford Green to the Cuckfield pub in Wanstead and took part in the Sparkle Walk that raised more than £23,000 for the hospice. Photo: Amanda Hall Photography

Last year the Woodford Green charity raised more than £21,000 as around 200 women walked from Woodford Green to the Cuckfield pub in Wanstead, and this year the event will take place on Friday, May 10, and Sparkle Walkers will be taking on a new 10k route.

The walk starts at Christchurch Green in Wanstead, and again finishes at the Cuckfield, but the new route will encompass Epping Forest, South Woodford and Wanstead, with a new halfway Sparkle Station on the grounds of Haven House.

A spokeswoman from Haven House Children’s Hospice said: “In 2018, 200 local women turned the streets of Woodford pink and over £21,000 was raised towards vital hospice care.

“This year, the #sparkletakeover is coming and we’re encouraging more women to join us in May to help us raise £25,000.

“Whether you want to remember someone special, have a great night out with friends, or get fit for a local cause, everyone is welcome to walk and #sparkleforhavenhouse.

“We ask that you try to raise £60 in sponsorship.

“The registration fee only covers the cost of running the event so we do rely on sponsorship to help support our children and families.

“We appreciate that raising sponsorship can be challenging at times.

“Fundraising as a team can be easier and some of our supporters have found success in organising a bake sale, raffle, coffee morning or quiz night to reach their target.”

It costs £15 (per person) to enter, and that includes a glass of fizz and a t-shirt.

To find out more or to sign up go to the Haven House website.

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge boss Wetherall looking forward to Woodford Town test

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s expecting real FA Trophy fight with Spartans

Leyton Orient's James Brophy tries to get away from Ebbsfleet United midfielder Ebou Adams (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Haven House Children’s Hospice launches 2019 Sparkle Walk that is going to be ‘bigger, brighter and packed with even more glitter!’

The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers with her fiance Greg Shepherd at the lauch of Haven House's 2019 Sparkle Walk. Photo: Haven House Children's Hospice

Pakistani Christian campaigner from Chigwell rejoices as Asia Bibi acquitted of blasphemy charges

(L-R) Ms Bibi' s daughter Eisham Masih, Joseph Nadeem, Ms Bibi's husband Ashiq Masih and Wilson Chowdhry. Photo: Wilson Chowdhry

Have your say on new cycle route between Ilford and Barking

Morning cycling commuters on Blackfriars Bridge. Photo: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists